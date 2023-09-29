Rena Sofer on GH Return: "I Needed to Figure Out What Lois Has Been Doing"

Rena Sofer Gilles Toucas/CBS/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

Rena Sofer has recently slipped back into the role of Lois on General Hospital. Her much-anticipated return has left fans curious about what's to come. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Sofer talked about her Port Charles comeback and the current canvas.

After decades not playing Lois, Sofer had to suss out where the character has been and what she's been up to. She mused:

There are parts of Brook Lynn's [Amanda Setton] life Lois has missed. And I think my whole thing about Lois is being a great mom, so I needed to figure out what Lois has been doing, who she is, what's important to her besides Brook Lynn.

She added

It's just interesting to play her at this age. She’s still loud and she’s still mouthy. She was still a lot like me, except with a Brooklyn accent and nails.

Sofer noted that Lois is a supporting character in a larger plot, explaining:

But also, the story isn't about me. The story is about Brook Lynn. The story is about Eddie Maine and Ned [Wally Kurth], so I need to respect that. This is not about me coming back and telling my story; this is about me coming back and supporting the stories that are there with me trying to create the knowledge of who Lois is now, 27 years later.

For more on Lois' return, check out Soap Opera Digest's new issue.