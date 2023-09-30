John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna and Eric are chatting at the mansion. She asks what happened with Luna at Forrester Creations. Eric is mortified as he worries Luna must think he’s an egotistical maniac. He explains she asked him to sign contracts, but when his hand wouldn’t allow him to perform, he yelled at her. Donna tries to calm her husband saying the doctor will hopefully provide them some answers. She does her best to bolster his confidence, and assures Eric they will face everything together. Just then, the Doctor Colby arrives to discuss Eric’s test results.

