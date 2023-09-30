Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Shields Donna from the Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 2-6, 2023
Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

John McCook

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) asks Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to marry him.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) gets a stern warning.

Taylor (Krista Allen) has strong words for Hope (Annika Noelle) about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) get shocking news.

Sheila hesitates to respond to Deacon’s proposal.

Donna discovers Eric’s health problems are more serious than she initially thought.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor and Brooke Go to Battle Over Their Children

RJ leans on Luna.

Hope and Finn (Tanner Novlan) chat about Liam (Scott Clifton) and Thomas.

Eric shields Donna from the truth.

Hope can’t process the enormity of what she learns.

Donna almost tells Katie (Heather Tom) the truth about Eric.

Hope considers Finn’s advice about Thomas.

Luna opens up a bit to RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Deacon asks Finn to give Sheila a chance.

