Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of October 2-6, 2023

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Susan Returns: Marlena (Deidre Hall) tells Kate (Lauren Koslow) about Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) return to the land of the living. Harris returns Susan to the DiMera mansion where she joyfully reunites with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Post-Fugitive Bliss: Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) reunite at the Salem PD where she doesn’t seem to mind catching him in a state of undress.

Battling Daddies: Rex (Kyle Lowder) gets up in Xander’s (Paul Telfer) face, saying he will never be Victoria’s father.

Best Friends Forever? Leo (Greg Rikaart) admits to Gwen (Emily O’Brien) he’s been sleeping with Dimitri (Peter Porte). Gwen takes in the admission and promptly goes upside his head.

Aftermath of Adultery: Marlena confronts Talia (Aketra Sevillian) about sleeping with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer). Meanwhile, at the Salem PD, Jada (Elia Cantu) assures Shawn D. she won’t tell anyone about his dalliance with her sister… just as Belle (Martha Madison) walks in.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!