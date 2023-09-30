Suzanne Rogers, Louise Sorel

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Vivian is on the phone with her decorator demanding they clean out the entire house and start again. Just then, Maggie arrives… with Victor’s will. Vivian dismisses Maggie, but she doubles down. She reads from the will, saying Victor left her 50% of his estate to her. Vivian inquires about the remainder of the estate, and Maggie tells her all about Alex. Vivian grabs the will and rips it to shreds.

Maggie says her actions were both dramatic and useless… just as she is. Vivian demands she leave, but Maggie says underestimating her is a mistake. She says she came prepared to deal with Vivian. Just then, a deputy arrives to escort her from the house. Afterwards, Maggie giggles with glee.

Alex’s Bachelor Pad: Alex awakens feeling the impact of the night before. Just then, Sonny arrives to talk about the news of his paternity. Sonny tries to reason with his brother-cousin, but Alex is unmoved. He thinks Victor being his father makes perfect sense as he was never able to live up to Justin’s example.

Sonny thinks Alex is wallowing in self-pity and needs to be counting his blessings. He thinks he’s being “self-indulgent and pathetic.” Sonny says he’s heading back to New Zealand and wishes he didn’t have to leave at such a time of crisis (don’t go!). The brothers bicker and Alex says he needs some time to think about how his life has been turned upside down. Sonny counters saying genetics don’t matter. They’ve always been and always will be brothers, as Justin and Adrienne will always be Alex’s parents.

Sonny urges Alex to sober up and talk to Justin. He thinks there has to be a reason Victor kept the truth from everyone. Alex is in a state of chaotic confusion and Sonny tries again to tell him to deal with his feelings, investigate Victor’s motivation, and talk to Justin. Alex calms down but says he can’t just let go of being lied to his entire life.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Kristen and Gwen revel in the glorious revenge they will impose on Leo and Dimitri.

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Bedroom: Leo bangs at their bedroom door as he tries to save them from dying at Dimitri’s hand. He breaks in and finds them bloody and dead on the bed with Dimitri standing over them with a knife. Just then, Leo awakens!

In real time, Gabi and Stefan are very much alive and discussing all the possible consequences associated with using the information they’ve learned about Dimitri. Stefan stops her saying even if they gain Dimitri’s shares, they will only have enough for a tie with EJ. Gabi thinks she can convince Li to switch sides. She’ll just seduce him. Stefan freaks out and demands she abandon her foolish plan. Gabi backs down saying she was just playing games with him.

Salem Inn: Leo awakens and immediately calls Dimitri.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Dimitri ignores Leo’s call and enters to find Gwen with Kristen. Gwen explains she and Kristen are planning a surprise for him. He’s somewhat thrown by how strangely the duo is behaving. Dimitri decides to take his leave to allow them to plan. Kristen stops him to discuss business. Just then, he is saved by the doorbell. After his exit, Kristen says they have to kill Dimitri.

Gwen thinks Kristen is joking. Kristen goes on to tell the story of Vivian’s recent windfall. If Dimitri is six feet under, Gwen gets everything. Gwen thinks the codicil calls for the marriage to go on for one year before all the money is released. Kristen contends there may be a death clause. Gwen says she’s not a murderer, but Kristen thinks, based on her prior behavior, she’s got it in her. Gwen thinks a better idea is to go to the bank and withdraw all Dimitri’s money. They can split it and call it a day. Kristen is disappointed but reluctantly agrees and Gwen exits. Kristen promptly heads to the wall safe and removes a loaded gun.

DiMera Mansion - Front Door: Leo arrives desperate to find out if Dimitri went through with his plan to kill Gabi and Stefan. Dimitri ushers him outside and tells him to keep quiet. He assures his love he has yet to commit murder, but the day is still young. Just then, he gets a text from Gabi. Leo begs him to leave it all alone. Dimitri appeases Leo and says he won’t kill the duo. As the embrace, Gwen opens the door.

Gwen calls out to Kristen to make sure Leo and Dimitri know she’s coming. She plays with them merely to watch the duo squirm. After she finishes with her fun, Gwen exits. Dimitri once again receives a text from Gabi. He assures Leo he won’t harm Gabi and Stefan and makes his exit.

Brady Pub: Marlena tells Kate about Eric moving in with Sloan. Kate loses interest and shifts to discussing Vivian. She’s heard from Bonnie that Vivian’s reign of terror is about to end, and she’s going to be sent packing. She explains about Victor’s new will and the terms that change everything.

Kiriakis Mansion: Sonny arrives to bid Maggie farewell. He catches her up on Alex, and she fills him in on Vivian. They have a quick giggle, but Maggie worries who will be the target of Vivian’s next scheme.

Alex’s Bachelor Pad: Vivian arrives but he says he’s too busy to chat. She insists it’s time for them to team up and battle Maggie for Titan. He has no time for her scheming and shows her the door.

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Bedroom: The duo enjoyed a quickie and are now redressed and ready to confront Dimitri.

Salem Inn - Leo’s Room: Gwen arrives with a banana cream pie (Leo’s favorite) for her bff. Just then, she takes the pie and shoves it in his face.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Dimitri enters and Kristen pulls the gun. When he insists she’s bluffing, Kristen cocks the gun and points at his chest. She says she tried to get him to see the light by threatening to expose his affair with Leo, maybe her gun will do the trick. Dimitri takes his chances thinking Kristen won’t actually shoot him. For some reason, she backs down and he takes the gun. Just then, Gabi and Stefan enter and demand Dimitri give them what they want. He says he will and pulls the gun on them.

Endings

Maggie unboxes her trinkets, picks up a picture of Victor, and says it’s good to be home. That being said, she’s lonely and misses him.

Alex sits alone and ponders Vivian’s offer to take over Titan.

Gwen confronts Leo about sleeping with Dimitri.

Dimitri says he was going to hand over the shares to them. He then realized the duo would never stop blackmailing him. Gabi and Stefan brace for the bullet. Just then, the gun goes off but neither of them are shot. When they turn around, Peter drops and they see Vivian holding a gun.

