Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 2-6, 2023

Lauren Koslow

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) throw down about Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Chad (Billy Flynn) chats with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about their path forward.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is thrown by Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) arrival in London.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Abe (James Reynolds) have a long overdue reunion.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) warns Rex (Kyle Lowder) about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Jada (Elia Cantu) lights into Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Vivian (Louise Sorel) goes undercover.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) informs Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) of her plans to move to New York.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are indebted to Vivian.

Dimitri tells Leo he’s been shot.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) find common ground at work.

Rafe (Galen Gering) finds himself the target of Edmund’s (Adam Caine) gun.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) plots a new path forward.

Dimitri is surprised by Gwen’s actions.

Kate unleashes on Sarah.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has kind words for Harris (Steve Burton).

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) reveals herself to EJ.

Justin (Wally Kurth) can’t stomach Alex’s next move.

