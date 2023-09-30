Genie Francis

On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina and Spencer head to dinner after the play and she gushes about it. Trina is grateful Spencer made time for them, despite all the distractions at home. Trina says she's in love with him and he admits he's loved her since the day he met her. The two head back to the hotel and make love on the rose petalled bed and then bask in the afterglow.

Liz tells Finn her night shifts are about to end now that the kids are back in school. The two discuss how special their nights on the roof have been. Later, Liz spots Finn in the shower and decides to join him (nothing says sexy times like a communal hospital shower that anyone can walk in on). Later, Amy notices they both have wet hair.

Sonny comes home to Nina and asks about Charlotte. Nina says she's acting out and is concerned, since she still sees Charlotte as her family. Nina tells Sonny that Gladys owes Selina money and asked her for it. Sonny's angry that Gladys is gambling and Nina tells him she was stealing money from Sasha.

Nina says Gladys panicked when Sasha said she wanted to end the guardianship and updates him on Dr Montague and Cody rescuing Sasha. Sonny's angry he put up with Gladys for so long and will deal with her.

Nina and Sonny discuss the wedding planning and she mentions how overwhelming everything is. Sonny suggests they fly to the island tomorrow and get married and she agrees.

Drew has a nightmare and wakes up to find Willow sitting vigil. Willow thanks him for helping save Liesl which, in turn, saved her. The two discuss Willow's kids and she brings up Nina. She admits things are going better and the kids love their grandmother. Later, Willow has a dream of Harmony warning her about something and lets Michael know when she gets home.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Spencer and Trina Arrive in New York

Carly tells Michael the judge used Drew's case to advance his career and wants his help to prove it. Carly blames herself but Michael tongue bathes her, saying the evil phone caller is to blame. Carly says Diane is putting pressure on the judge to reduce or commute Drew's sentence. Michael thinks they can go to the press and put pressure on the judge.

Michael tells Carly he managed to cultivate a contact at the SEC (what does that even mean? Did he put SEC seeds in the garden and now they're blooming? How much fertilizer does it take to cultivate an SEC contact? Seems rather late in the season for some SEC, they're a spring flower.)

Ava gets home, hoping for a warm bath but Jiles tells her the hot water is out on the island. He hands her an envelope from the real estate agency before leaving for the night. Ava toasts the end of the Wyndemere era and is surprised when Mason shows up. Mason accuses her of ratting them out and grabs her. Later,the living room is empty.

Laura and Kevin head to a bank in Geneva to meet with Hans Muller in search of Nikolas. Laura says she's worried he's being held against his will because there is no sign of him. She says Nikolas’ money is in Geneva and Hans admits there is a lot of money that can only be used by the heir.

Kevin asks about recent activity and Hans tells them there have been several withdrawals lately. Hans gives them records showing the withdrawals right after Nikolas went missing, and that he did them in person. Laura is thrilled this means Nikolas is alive.

Nikolas shows up at the bank, needing to make another withdrawal. Hans tells him Laura was just there and that she's worried about him. He tells Nikolas to do the right thing.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!