Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) try to sell Sonny (Maurice Benard) on their stories.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) catch up.

Chase (Josh Swickard) reveals more of himself.

Anna (Finola Hughes) admits her concerns.

Laura (Genie Francis) continues the search for Nikolas.

Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) scrambles.

Austin (Roger Howarth) finds himself, once again, at Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) beck and call.

Valentin catches Anna off guard.

Carly (Laura Wright) is thrown for a loop.

Sonny lets Gladys hang herself.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) celebrate their relationship.

Laura convinces Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to continue on their journey.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) confides in Valentin.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) consider their next move.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is, once again, in peril.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is anxious.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) makes an unexpected error.

Nina and Sonny’s day of matrimony arrives.

