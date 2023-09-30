Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Nina and Sonny Prepare to Walk Down the Aisle

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 2-6, 2023
Nina Reeves, Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital

Cynthia Watros, Maurice Benard

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) try to sell Sonny (Maurice Benard) on their stories.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) catch up.

Chase (Josh Swickard) reveals more of himself.

Anna (Finola Hughes) admits her concerns.

Laura (Genie Francis) continues the search for Nikolas.

Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) scrambles.

Austin (Roger Howarth) finds himself, once again, at Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) beck and call.

Valentin catches Anna off guard.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Spencer and Trina Have Sex in New York

Carly (Laura Wright) is thrown for a loop.

Sonny lets Gladys hang herself.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) celebrate their relationship.

Laura convinces Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to continue on their journey.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) confides in Valentin.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) consider their next move.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is, once again, in peril.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is anxious.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) makes an unexpected error.

Nina and Sonny’s day of matrimony arrives.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Spencer Cassadine, Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer and Trina’s Make Believe Romance Becomes a Reality

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0409
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Cyrus Plays Drew Like a Fiddle

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Valentin Warns Sonny There Will be Hell to Pay for Crossing Pikeman

By Joshua BaldwinComment