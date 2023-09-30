Michael Damian, Michelle Stafford

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Danny and Phyllis catch up at the GCAC. He says he has business in Genoa City and wanted to check in on Daniel. Danny is meeting his son, at that very bar, later in the evening. He’s a little dumbstruck as the last time he saw Phyllis, she “died.” She goes into an explanation of how Jeremy Stark coerced her into pretending to be dead by threatening her family (is that what happened?). Danny says Daniel has been keeping him in the loop. Phyllis goes on to say she is once again the town pariah. Danny is furious with her for her egregious behavior and wants her to take responsibility for her actions.

Phyllis says she’s asked for forgiveness from everyone and is trying to make amends. Danny thinks Phyllis is simply paying him lip service. She says she cares what he thinks about her and hopes Danny finds her worthy of a second chance.

Next Week

Nikki interviews Claire to be her assistant.

Jack contemplates using Phyllis to neutralize Tucker.

Tucker declares war on Adam.

Jill confronts Mamie about her investment in Chancellor-Winters

