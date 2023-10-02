Maurice Benard

On today's General Hospital recap: Jordan meets with Anna and asks about the bodyguard hanging around her. He then questions why a bad ass spy needs protection help from Sonny. Anna says someone is trying to dismantle her life and drive her insane.

She says she believes the shooter at the pool was aiming for Sonny and not her. Jordan asks who set the fire and vandalized her room but Anna doesn't know. Jordan asks about Valentin, but Anna says she doesn't know what kind of secrets he's keeping from her.

Laura wants to continue searching for Nikolas but Kevin says he doesn't want to be found. He believes if Nikolas isn't returning home for Ace, he won't return for anything or anyone. Laura says she loves Nikolas and will continue to support him until he comes to his senses. Kevin says nothing will change until Nikolas puts his son's needs ahead of his own.

Laura says she's not giving up the search. She still feels badly for leaving Nikolas all those years ago and how he turned out. Kevin disagrees, saying Nikolas needs to stop blaming his childhood for the mistakes he's made as a man.

Laura knows that there is good man deep down and hopes he can win beat the darkness. She tells Kevin she wants to head to London and is grateful to him for going through this with her.

Valentin summons Martin and says he thinks Charlotte was the one who messed up Anna's hotel room. Martin thinks it's a teenage prank, but Valentin mentions the setting of Anna's house on fire. Martin refuses to believe Charlotte would hurt Anna or is capable of setting the fire. Valentin believes Charlotte is responsible and wants Martin's help protecting her.

Valentin tells Martin that Nina is the only other person who knows and she deleted the video footage from the server. Martin asks about Anna but Valentin says he's not ready to tell her. Valentin wants Martin to be ready to defend Charlotte.

Valentin calls Laura asking when she'll be back in Port Charles. He tells Laura Charlotte is in trouble and desperately needs her help. Laura says she'll get home as soon as she can.

Gladys makes plans to leave town as Sam shows up and breaks in. Gladys says Sam is not welcome but she says she's not leaving until Gladys exonerates Sasha. Gladys reminds Sam she lost a grandson and a son as well but Sam says Sasha needs help.

Gladys says it was not her decision for Sasha to go back to Ferncliff but Sam accuses Gladys of stealing her money and undermining her sobriety. Gladys kicks her out as Sonny arrives.

Gladys complains to Sonny about Sam and how she's in cahoots with Cody, but she says the charges against him were dropped (they were??). Gladys accuses Sam of cheating on Dante with Cody. Sonny asks Sam if Gladys is telling the truth but Sam says Cody is on Sasha's side. Gladys claims Cody is the one causing all the problems including getting Sasha hooked on drugs again.

Sonny spots the luggage and asks where Gladys is going. She claims to need a small vacation but Sam accuses her of running before the truth comes out. Sonny says she's Sasha's legal guardian and obligated to stick around. Sonny asks how she plans on paying for the trip since he knows she stole money to pay her gambling debts. Gladys tries to deny it but he's not hearing it.

Dr Montague talks to Janice about Cody's evil influence over Sasha and how she believes he was trying to rescue her. Janice defends Monty and agrees Sasha is delusional. Monty says he's removing himself from her case.

Later, Monty distracts Janice so he can head to Sasha's room with his giant hypodermic needle of drugs. The two fight and someone shows up at the door.

(I swear to dog, whoever has shown up better be someone with authority, like Dante or Chase and not someone completely ineffectual like Cody or Janice. Also, that hotel room Laura and Kevin were in, that's the kind of suite I would have expected Spencer to pay for his NY trip)



