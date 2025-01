Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Talk is finally kicking off its 14th season. The CBS gabfest announced its 14th season will start on Oct. 9. This news comes on the heels of the false starts and stops regarding a September return after WGA striking writers, along with SAG-AFTRA actors, picketed the show outside of its CBS Radford studios.

In a post on Instagram, The Talk stated: