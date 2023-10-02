Will Valentin Continue to Keep Anna Clueless About Charlotte on General Hospital?

James Patrick Stuart

Is Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) going to keep quiet about Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) to Anna (Finola Hughes)? This week on General Hospital, the former WSB spy confides she is starting to feel like her bae is keeping things from her.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) asks Michael (Chad Duell) for a favor and over at GH, Tracy (Jane Elliot) questions Chase (Josh Swickard) about Gregory (Gregory Harrison). Laura (Genie Francis) gets clued in about her granddaughter, just as Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) continues to terrorize Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Watch the promo below!