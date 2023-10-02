Skip to main content

Y&R's Bryton James: "I See Devon And Abby as The New Michael and Lauren"

The actor shares his thoughts on his character's current pairing
Bryton James, Melissa Ordway, Christian LeBlanc, Tracey Bregman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, Melissa Ordway, Christian LeBlanc, Tracey Bregman

Are Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) forever on The Young and the Restless? According to their portrayers, maybe. In a co-headlining interview with Ordway for Soap Opera Digest, James compared the billionaire and the heiress to one of Genoa City's longest-running couples.

James shared:

I see Devon and Abby as the new Michael [Christian LeBlanc] and Lauren [Tracey Bregman].

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He went on to explain:

People cheat, they do all these crazy things and are in and out of relationships, but there always has to be that couple who can be the example of what love can really be.

Ordway added:

I can’t imagine either one of them cheating on the other. Never, ever.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Devon Hamilton, Abby Newman,The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Bryton James and Melissa Ordway Dish Devon and Abby's Tantric Tryst on Y&R

By Carly SilverComment
Devon Hamilton, Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Devon and Abby Kiss!

By Jillian BoweComment
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Bryton James Dishes Devon's Business Betrayals on Y&R

By Carly SilverComment
The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Cast Celebrates 50 Years With People Magazine

By Carly SilverComment