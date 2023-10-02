Y&R's Bryton James: "I See Devon And Abby as The New Michael and Lauren"

The actor shares his thoughts on his character's current pairing

Bryton James, Melissa Ordway, Christian LeBlanc, Tracey Bregman YouTube

Are Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) forever on The Young and the Restless? According to their portrayers, maybe. In a co-headlining interview with Ordway for Soap Opera Digest, James compared the billionaire and the heiress to one of Genoa City's longest-running couples.

James shared:

I see Devon and Abby as the new Michael [Christian LeBlanc] and Lauren [Tracey Bregman].

He went on to explain:

People cheat, they do all these crazy things and are in and out of relationships, but there always has to be that couple who can be the example of what love can really be.

Ordway added: