The Young and the Restless Recap: Sally Tells Nick About Her Kiss with Adam

The Young and the Restless Recap for October 2, 2023
On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sally brings a picnic basket and blanket to the park. As she begins to set up the meal, she thinks back to what could have happened the day before. She’s kissing Adam and Nick walks up on them. He asks if the duo are having an affair. Sally denies it but Adam encourages his brothers’ line of thought. Nicholas thinks Adam must be the reason Sally hasn’t been willing and/or able to say “I love you.” 

In real time, Nicholas approaches and catches Sally off guard. He asks if everything is ok and she blurts out Adam kissed her. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis Asks Danny for a Chance at Redemption

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

