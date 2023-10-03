On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations - Main Office: Brooke looks at a magazine cover featuring Hope and Thomas when Taylor arrives to finish their conversation. They get snarky about Ridge before transitioning to discuss Hope and Thomas. Just then, Ridge arrives.

He and Taylor discuss their children with a specific focus on Thomas. Ridge says he’s put the work in and won’t be back sliding. They promise to continue to monitor his progress. With that, Taylor exits.

Ridge and Brooke move back to discussing Eric. Ridge is still convinced something is going on with his father.

Forrester Creations - Side Office: RJ and Luna are discussing the new line with Eric. His hands begin to shake and Eric asks Luna to move all the materials they need back to the house. Before he can leave, Luna hands Eric some papers to sign. He struggles and throws them back at her before leaving. RJ decides it’s a good idea to let Luna in on the secret about Eric’s illness.

RJ and Luna go through materials while she probes him about Eric’s condition. He dances around the issue and they both say they’re “Team Eric.” Eric told RJ he was dealing with arthritis, but he thinks it’s something more dire. He’s noticed his grandfather’s shaking hands and wants to do everything he can to help him with the collection. That being said, he’s torn about whether to tell his father.

Forrester Mansion: Katie and Donna are discussing the fashion showdown. Katie doesn’t understand the urgency Donna is placing on the success of Eric’s line. Katie and Donna are talking about how vital and energetic Eric is when he arrives home. He confirms the current collection will be his last. He wants to go out on his own terms. With that, Katie congratulates Eric on his great work and exits.

Donna wants Eric to rest his hand and asks why he seems so off his game. Eric says something went down with Luna.

Endings

RJ tells Luna he never wanted to be a designer, but wanted to help Eric in anyway he can. She tells RJ she used to follow him on social media and could tell how special and genuine he is.

Brooke and Ridge talk about the number of times Eric’s designs have been featured in the last year. Ridge knows how great his impact on the fashion game has been. He can’t understand why Eric wants to work separately and not with him.

Eric feels bad for lashing out at Luna and can’t understand what’s going on with him. Donna continues to bolster his ego by reminding him about all his professional and personal successes. Just then, Eric’s doctor arrives and they await a diagnosis.

