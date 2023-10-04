DAYS' Jen Lilley on Emily O'Brien Theresa Recast: "Not Cool to Do to Emily"

Jen Lilley, Emily O'Brien Steven Bergman; AFF/Steven Bergman

Fans may have been surprised to see a new face in the role of Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives. Former portrayer Jen Lilley recently reprised her part, but this week, current DAYS star Emily O'Brien took over the role.

O'Brien is now pulling double duty as Gwen and Theresa. Lilley spoke to People (which reached out to the soap for comment) about the recast.

Lilley first thought about coming back to Salem after veteran actor John Aniston (Victor) died last year. She recalled:

I was close to John Aniston personally as an actress, and also our characters were oddly close in a way that none of the other characters knew. So I was like, okay, that would be a really fun way to come back, kind of shake things up in Salem in a way that would fluster other characters and would be fun for the show. It would make sense for Theresa, and it would also make sense for Jen Lilley to honor John Aniston.

She contacted Albert Alarr, then co-executive producer at DAYS, who was excited but asked her to follow up again earlier this year. At that time, the show wanted to bring her on for a 12-week arc, which she couldn't do due to her other commitments. DAYS informed the actress that the character of Theresa would be returning, whether or not Lilley was in the role, and she expressed her understanding that they might have to recast.

According to Lilley, DAYS asked her if she could manage a three-week return. She said she gave them four weeks, thinking that she'd be filming 12 weeks of episodes in that period. She stated she even consulted with Alarr about what the show had in mind for Theresa and was excited about what she heard.

During the second week back filming at DAYS, Lilley claimed she grew suspicious when she got an email saying she only had one day of filming the following week. She eventually spoke to Alarr. Lilley remembered:

I'm like, ‘You told me Theresa's going to do X, Y, and Z, but I just got the schedule for Monday, and it's only this one script. Is Theresa still going to do that?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, no, no, no. Theresa's still going to do all of that. It's just we're going to go ahead and do it with another actress.’ That's how I found out.

Alarr informed Lilley that O'Brien would be taking over the role. She alleged that when asked if she should dye her hair brunette prior to returning the show, the show told her to go blonder; that wound up being confusing in hindsight, since O'Brien is brunette. Alarr told her they were going to put a wig on O'Brien to fix that.

Lilley claimed that Alarr said DAYS had decided to recast the role with O'Brien three weeks before telling Lilley herself. Lilley expressed her support for O'Brien and the show, adding that Alarr left her a kind voicemail after filming, saying O'Brien would only be playing Theresa for the rest of that 12-week arc.

She mused: