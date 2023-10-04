The Kelly Clarkson Show's Season 5 Begins Oct. 16

The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo by: NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to television. The Kelly Clarkson Show announced it will debut its fifth season on Oct. 16.

The daytime talk show is the latest to go back into production following the end of the WGA strike. Clarkson's self-titled talk show will also mark its new beginning in New York and inside of NBC Studio's legendary 30 Rock, which is also home to The Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live.

RELATED: The Kelly Clarkson Show to Relocate to New York City For Season 5

In May, NBCUniversal confirmed the show's move to the East Coast. In a statement surrounding the upcoming season, Clarkson said:

There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?

The show dropped a little teaser video of what's coming with life in the Big Apple and for season 5. Watch the video below!