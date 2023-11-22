DAYS' Billy Flynn on Chad and Stephanie: "He Doesn't Hurt 24 Hours a Day When She's There"

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Billy Flynn, Abigail Klein, Blake Berris

Days of Our Lives' Chad (Billy Flynn) is still grieving his late wife Abigail (Marci Miller) while dating Abigail's cousin Stephanie (Abigail Klein). But now that Steph's ex Everett (Blake Berris) is in town, Chad may have to confront whether he's really ready to move on. Flynn chatted to Soaps.com about where Chad stands right now with his feelings for Stephanie.

Flynn said:

Chad has lived in a lot of grief. And Stephanie, who’s a friend, made Chad feel moments of normalcy.

Chad may not necessarily feel the same way about Stephanie as he did for Abigail. However, the actor opined that her presence has lessened the DiMera heir's grief. Flynn explained:

I don’t think he has an illusion that she’s ever going to be the love of his life or even come close to that, But he doesn’t hurt 24 hours a day when she’s there. You know, it’s 22 hours a day, and that’s the way that I’ve just find it and played it.

He added: