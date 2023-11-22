Arianne Zucker

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Paulina runs into Abe and wants to thank him for helping her with the election. She invites him to Thanksgiving dinner and Abe says he’ll get back to her as he has a competing offer from Steve and Kayla. With that, he exits.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Sloan tells Eric they will be getting their baby on Thanksgiving Day. Eric is excited but is also still very concerned about Nicole’s loss. Sloan says her heart goes out to Nicole and EJ but they also need to concentrate on the arrival of their own bundle of joy. Sloan thinks they should think of a name. Eric suggests naming the baby Samuel and Sammy for short. Sloan can’t believe he wants to name their son after his sister Sami (Sloan vs. Sami could be very fun).

Sloan says she’s heard Sami is kind of a “hot mess.” Eric says Sami earned her reputation but is the most loyal person he’s ever known. Sloan reminds Eric of the contentious history between Sami and Nicole and wonders about the details. Eric says Nicole took Sami’s baby.

Salem PD – Lobby: Wendy and Harris greet each other, and he offers his condolences for the loss of her brother. He fills her in on the latest with Ava. She calls Tripp to give him an update and gets his voicemail. Wendy decides to head to the hospital to tell him what happened.

University Hospital - Nicole’s Room: Stefan barges into the room and demands EJ drop the bogus murder charges against Gabi. Stefan turns to Nicole and apologizes for the intrusion and offers his condolences for the loss of their baby. He turns to EJ and says he has the power to stop Gabi’s suffering. Nicole encourages EJ to go outside and talk to his brother. With that, they exit.

Abe arrives with flowers and Nicole immediately dissolves into tears. Abe offers his condolences and says he found out from Brandon. Nicole says he’s been calling but hasn’t been strong enough to answer. Abe says Brandon sends his love and support (I miss Brandon). The two review their history and how Abe used to call Nicole his “bonus daughter.” Abe says he’s exactly where a “father” should be (these two are gold).

Nicole tells Abe about the plans and dreams they had for their son. Before he came in, Nicole was thinking about karma. She explains what a terrible person she used to be and maybe it’s all coming back to bite her. Abe strokes her face and says she’s experienced a horrific tragedy but it’s not punishment. He says she’s not alone and includes himself as a member of her family. She says, “thanks, dad.” (and I melted into a pool of mushy goo)

University Hospital – Lobby: Wendy arrives and runs into Tripp. She tells him about what happened with Ava.

Salem PD - Interrogation Room: Clyde calls Ava to ask her about killing Gil. Ava says Gil tried to rape her. Clyde doesn’t really care and wants to know if she lifted the evidence room keys from Harris. He reminds her there are other goons at his disposal to cause Tripp harm if she doesn’t continue to do his bidding. Clyde will forgive her killing Gil if she grabs the good detective’s keys. As she’s yelling at Clyde, Harris enters the room. He reminds her to get her hands on Harris’ keys and they hang up.

Ava lies saying she was talking to a criminal defense attorney who was asking for a huge fee. Harris hopes she won’t need a lawyer as she killed Gil in self-defense. She thanks him for his support but worries how much she is complicating his life. Harris says she’s doing nothing of the kind and gets back to business. They have to do everything by the book and he needs to take her statement. Before they begin, Ava spies his keys on the desk.

Tripp and Wendy arrive when Ava’s in the middle of recounting the events of the evening. Harris and Wendy give them some time alone. Tripp says had Ava not killed Gil he would have done the job himself. He hops on the phone to hire her the best defense lawyer in town.

Random Park: Stefan thinks EJ should be focusing on his own tragedy as opposed to revenge on Gabi. EJ reminds Stefan of all the evidence against her. Stefan says he’ll give EJ his old job back at DiMera in exchange for his wife’s freedom. He even agrees to make EJ the lone CEO if it will sway him. Just then, EJ gets a text about Ava’s arrest. He looks at Stefan and says he’s bored with the revolving door at DiMera. EJ is now focused on putting away the hardened criminals of Salem. Stefan predicts karma will bite him in the ass, and perhaps, already has.

Statesville: Stefan arrives and Clyde greets him as his “favorite zombie DiMera.” He came to see Gabi but was told by another inmate of Clyde’s interest in seeing him. Clyde can’t believe EJ is railroading Gabi and wonders how such a dastardly dude became D.A. Clyde admires Stefan’s devotion to Gabi and thinks it would be a shame if something happened to her on the inside. He offers his protective services in exchange for something from Stefan.

Endings

Abe returns to Horton Square and intentionally runs into Paulina. He says plans with Steve and Kayla have fallen through and would love to take her up on the Thanksgiving invite.

Eric explains all about how Nicole swapped the babies and raised Sydney for a long while. He goes on to explain how Samantha Gene swapped oh so many DNA tests in the 1990’s. Sloan surmises Eric was able to forgive Nicole because of all the deeds Sami committed. Eric explains how sometimes desperate people do desperate things.

Tripp called Belle who refused to represent Ava. Next up, he calls Justin. While he’s on the phone, Ava swipes Harris’ keys. Harris returns and says she’s been cleared to go home for the evening.

EJ returns to Nicole’s side and she tells him about her visit with Abe. She asks for an update on the situation with Stefan. EJ updates her saying he refused Stefan’s offer to reinstate him at DiMera.

Clyde tells Stefan he’s in the market for a new man on the outside. He will protect Gabi if Stefan becomes his partner in the drug running game.

