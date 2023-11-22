Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1102: Arch an Eyebrow

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1102 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Colleen Zenk is in at The Young and the Restless.

Roger Howarth is out at General Hospital.

EJ and Nicole mourn their baby on Days of Our Lives.

The saga of Eric's death never ends on The Bold and the Beautiful.

