Sonny checks in on Sasha to discuss her financial situation. He asks permission to have her accounts audited so they can know exactly how much Gladys stole from her. Sasha thanks him for his help in sending Gladys out of town instead of jail.

Sonny feels responsible because he gave Gladys the benefit of the doubt and shouldn't have allowed her to be Sasha's guardian. He wants to reimburse Sasha for everything Gladys took. Sasha refuses to accept the offer and says she is enjoying herself for the first time in a long time. Sonny pushes so Sasha tells him to give the money to a mental health charity in Brando's name.



Gregory asks Alexis for help with Finn and explains Diane can't take the case. Alexis worries since Diane never loses and she'll convince the jury Finn can be arrogant. Alexis summons Martin believing him capable of helping Finn come off sympathetic.



Gregory explains Finn's case and gets upset when Martin blames him for the patient's death. Martin explains how a jury will see only the grieving widow and fatherless children. Martin says they need to present Finn as an exceptional doctor who did everything to save his patient.



Curtis meets with Nina and tells her they still don't know who shot him and wants complete access to the hotel to investigate. Nina gives him the master key to the room with access to the pool. Curtis asks for security footage and her password to log in.

Nina says, with Sonny possibly being the target, she has an interest in the case. She says things are good for her right now and doesn't want anyone to take her family away. Nina admits there is friction but is trying to smooth things over. Curtis offers to help her if she needs him.

Laura asks Martin what they're going to do with Cyrus and Martin wonders if she can just send their brother out of town. Laura says she can't force him out and they need to support his change. Jordan interrupts to talk to Laura about Curtis' shooting. She says this will give Curtis a purpose and Laura gives her blessing. Laura hopes Jordan can find something new.

Anna sneaks into Charlotte's room to talk but she freaks out. Anna says Victor lied about everything but Charlotte screams for help and Valentin rushes in. Liz sends Anna out and says she's not allowed near Charlotte's room. Anna swears the shooting was an accident, but Liz chastises her.



Valentin gets angry but Anna says she's trying to undo the damage he and Victor caused. Anna says Charlotte needs to know Victor lied to her. Valentin angrily says Charlotte will need therapy and warns Anna to stay away.



Liz promises Valentin they'll make sure Anna leaves Charlotte alone. Valentin tries to reassure Charlotte she's not in danger from Anna, but Charlotte disagrees.

Dante and Chase are investigating a fatal car accident. Chase runs the prints, and the ID comes back as Jameson Forsyth. Dante calls Anna down to see if she recognizes him. Anna checks the body and agrees it's Jameson Forsyth. She says he's the one she was investigating and believes he's the one who stole her files. Anna wonders who killed him and where the evidence is now.

