Y&R's J. Eddie Peck on Cole: "He’s Still a Good Guy"

J. Eddie Peck CBS

The Young and the Restless recently welcomed back J. Eddie Peck as Cole Howard. The actor, who originally played the character from 1993 to 1999, spoke to Soap Opera Digest about slipping back into the role and what Cole's up to now.

When he was offered the chance to return, Peck didn't know many details about Cole's comeback. But Peck was happy to return. He said:

I didn’t know any story details and for how many episodes, but I was just elated. I love the daytime medium. I’ve worked in film and episodics but I’ve always loved soaps because of the family atmosphere, not only with your cast and crew, but also with the audience as well. Even though I’ve been gone for all of these years, I still watch the show just to see my old friends working and thriving, whether they’re actors or directors, writers, producers or cameramen. I’m just so happy that they’ve been able to have these long careers in the best medium there is. I’m just thrilled to get an invitation to come back.

A professor at Oxford University since his Genoa City days, the novelist is still the same man at his core. Peck explained:

He’s just the same as he always was. He’s still a good guy with a very soft spot for the people who he cares about in his life. I have not been given a lot of backstory [about his time away from Genoa City], but in my mind I’ve given him a lot of backstory and how I saw his life seems to be in line with what I’m discovering and being told as we go.