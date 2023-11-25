General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 27-December 1, 2023

Maurice Benard

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Sonny (Maurice Benard) notices tension between Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Anna (Finola Hughes).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) worries Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) supports Finn (Michael Easton).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) receives troublesome news.

Sonny has beef with Ava (Maura West).

Carly (Laura Wright) has an unexpected encounter at Kelly’s.

Gloria (Ellen Travolta) shares troubling news with Lois (Rena Sofer).

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dante work together.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) catch up.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) provides Finn legal counsel.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) are at odds.

Sonny receives an offer.

Dante questions Ava.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) confides in Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

James goes to Cody (Josh Kelly) for assistance.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Stella (Vernee Watson) have an epiphany.

Dex (Evan Hofer) gets a message to Sonny.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) supports Molly.

Ava confides in Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Gloria receives support from her family.

TJ goes to Portia for advice. ‘

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) buckles under family pressure.

Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) odd actions worry Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Sonny makes plans for Christmas Eve.

