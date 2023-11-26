The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 27-December 1, 2023

John McCook

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is devastated by Eric’s (John McCook) diagnosis.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) deal with their guilt about Eric.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) do battle over their romantic choices.

Eric experiences a scary moment at Forrester Creations.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks into Eric’s health issues.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Faces Accusations of Favoritism

Steffy agrees to do whatever is necessary to keep Eric happy.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) come together about how to move forward with Eric.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) wears one of Eric’s signature pieces.

Brooke, Steffy and Ridge present a united front.

Ridge accepts that is father is dying.

Eric plans a huge event to celebrate his fashion legacy and final collection.

