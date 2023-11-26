Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of November 27-December 1, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem, we are focused on baby swap drama. Let's get into it...

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) holds Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan's (Jessica Serfaty) newly adopted baby (which is really Nicole's "dead" child) in her arms and claims it's hers. She looks at EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and indicates she would never forget the face of her baby. Nicole continues her quest by confronting Sloan, saying she needs to know how she came to possess the child in question. Eric can't even consider what it would be like to lose his new child as Dimitri (Peter Porte) threatens to expose Sloan and Melinda's scheme.

