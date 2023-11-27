B&B's Annika Noelle Talks Hope's Concern For Eric and Thomas Romance

Annika Noelle Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Hope (Annika Noelle) is surrounded by men...just like mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)! From father figures to love interests, the blonde Logan isn't short of male company. Noelle broke down Hope's current relationship with current love Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and a paternal presence in her life to Michael Fairman TV.

One prominent man in Hope's has been her surrogate grandfather, Eric (John McCook). Having just discovered Eric's pending death, Hope is floored emotionally. Noelle explained:

Eric has been a loving patriarch throughout Hope’s life. One of her mother’s biggest champions, Thomas’ grandfather, and Douglas’ [Henry Joseph Samiri] great grandfather. He is someone that has been a guiding force throughout her life and to lose him would be like losing the cornerstone that built the house of Forrester. It would be a devastating loss to her family.

And then there's her romance with baby-napper Thomas, which has many Forresters, Logans, and Spencers feeling iffy. Of that relationship, Noelle said:

At this point, she can acknowledge that she has feelings for Thomas and she wants to be with him. However, given his significance in her life (an integral part of ‘Hope for the Future’ as well as Douglas’ father) I think she wants to be extremely careful. She has been burned by love and is hesitant to jump in again. She needs to take things slow and thus far, Thomas has respected that.

Is Hope worried Thomas could revert to his baddie ways? Noelle shared: