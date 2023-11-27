B&B's Young Leading Men to Guest on The Talk November 27
Five young leading men of the CBS soap are appearing on the talk show
The Bold and the Beautiful meets The Talk once again on Nov. 27. Five of the SoCal-set soap's young leading men will stop by the talk show to chat with the hosts.
Fans will get the skinny from actors Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Joshua Hoffman (RJ), Scott Clifton (Liam), Tanner Novlan (Finn), and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas). The episode airs Nov. 27 at 2 PM EST.
