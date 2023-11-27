Skip to main content

B&B's Young Leading Men to Guest on The Talk November 27

Five young leading men of the CBS soap are appearing on the talk show
Clockwise from top left: Lawrence Saint-Victor, Joshua Hoffman, Matthew Atkinson, Tanner Novlan, Scott Clifton

The Bold and the Beautiful meets The Talk once again on Nov. 27. Five of the SoCal-set soap's young leading men will stop by the talk show to chat with the hosts.

Fans will get the skinny from actors Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Joshua Hoffman (RJ), Scott Clifton (Liam), Tanner Novlan (Finn), and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas). The episode airs Nov. 27 at 2 PM EST.

