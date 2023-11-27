DAYS' Greg Vaughan Teases Eric's Reaction to Nicole's Baby Suspicions

The actor discusses how the ex-priest reacts to Nicole's suspicions that Eric and Sloan's son is hers

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is celebrating new fatherhood on Days of Our Lives, all while unaware his adoptive son is really his bio kid! When ex Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets it (correctly) into her head that Baby Brady is her baby boy, what will Eric do? Vaughan teased the "Ericole" encounter to Soap Opera Digest.

Nicole is dealing with intense grief after apparently losing her son, and then she comes across Eric and his child. Vaughan explained that Nic is:

fixated on the child that Eric and Sloan ave been granted in their lives through adoption. Nicole’s state of mind after the accident [is off]. She’s gone through such a tragedy and is going through the post-traumatic experience of losing a child after carrying it. Her hormones are all over the map, and she’s in a depression mode.

Meanwhile, Eric figures Nicole's just trying to get through this very hard time, but Holly (Ashley Puzemis) thinks there's a way to help her mom see the truth. So she goes to her former stepdad with an idea, suggesting Eric get a DNA test on his baby to show Nicole he isn't hers.

Vaughan explained:

This is a real moment between Holly and Eric. Eric is understanding. He’s like, ‘Look, if this is what it’s going to take to make this go away….’ Of course he’s going to do it. He just wants to get it done with. He wants the truth, and he feels the only way Nicole is going to get peace of mind is to hear the truth. He thinks [getting the test done] is doing everybody a service.

Eric heads to talk to Sloan about the possibility of a DNA test, but he doesn't get the chance to chat about it with her. Vaughan said:

Eric’s just trying to take the bull by the horns. It’s like, ‘I’ve got to make an executive decision. This is going to be the best for all parties involved.’ He needs to move forward. Nicole needs to move forward. Let’s get the facts. And Eric believes this baby is not Nicole’s child, that it’s his and Sloan’s adopted child.

Are you looking forward to the fallout from a potential DNA debacle? Sound off in the comments!