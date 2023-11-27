Eric's Family Continues to Push For Him to Fight For His Health on The Bold and The Beautiful

John McCook and Jennifer Gareis

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric's (John McCook) close friends and family members continue to stand by him as he battles his mysterious illness. Katie (Heather Tom) continues to push for Eric to fight to stay alive, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tries to honor his wishes.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is thrown through a loop when Eric prepares her for life without him. Is this the end for Eric? Watch the promo below.