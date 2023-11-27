Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap: Thanksgiving 2023 continues in Port Charles.....The alarms continue to ring in the Quartermaine mansion and Lois questions her mother. The sprinklers go off wetting all the food. Lois calls the Metro Court to order food to be delivered. Lois pushes and Gloria tells her about an issue she has with a Russian woman. Yuri overhears and offers to help.



Nina leaves a package at the gatehouse for Wylie and Amelia. Michael is his usual constipated self, so Willow chastises him for not playing along for Wylie's sake. Michael feels Nina is manipulating but Willow disagrees. Michael promises to do better around the kids.

Nina runs into Ned when she brings the food over, but he says he won't say anything today. The curse continues since there were no turkeys available and Nina brings pizza. Wylie is thrilled to see his grandmother and wants her to stay. Michael throws her the stink eye, so she says she's joining Sonny. Alone, Michael chastises Nina.

Marshall sees Curtis working on the floor plans of the hotel. Curtis says he now has a purpose, to find the shooter. Spencer and Trina have a Thanksgiving romp in the sheets and are thankful for each other.

Spencer and Trina drop by the Ashford house in time for dinner. Trina says she wanted to spend time with Curtis on their first Thanksgiving together. (I guess Taggert is still lying in a drunken stupor under a bridge somewhere) Portia gets home and is not amused to find Spencer there but Trina tells her they're back together.

Ava, Sonny, Avery and Dex join Carly, Drew and the girls for their dinner. Sonny heads out and Ava thanks Carly for inviting her. Ava tells Drew and Carly about selling Wyndemere and she just wants to get rid of it. Drew tells Carly he's grateful for them being together.



Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: The Residents of Port Charles Celebrate Thanksgiving

Anna runs into Nina and accuses her of escalating a volatile situation by deleting the security footage and says she had a duty to come clean. Nina says she was doing a favor for a friend and Anna wonders if Sonny would see it that way.



Robert introduces Emma to Diane, who joins them for dinner. Emma wants to know how long Robert and Diane have been dating, and he says it's been a month.



Sonny runs into the Scorpio group and is thrilled to see Emma in town. He joins them for a toast. Anna tells Sonny about Forsythe’s death and how her evidence disappeared. Nina returns from the mansion and Sonny wonders about the friction between the women. Nina tells him it's just about Valentin and Charlotte and nothing to worry about. Sonny is thankful that Nina and Willow are getting along.



The Quartermaine group sings the traditional Thanksgiving song. Curtis leads the prayer at The Ashford house. It's hugs all around at Carly's.



The episode is dedicated to Tyler Christopher

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!