Sonny Grills Ava Over Austin's Murder on General Hospital

Maurice Benard and Maura West

This week on General Hospital, word of Austin's (Roger Howarth) murder spreads throughout Port Charles. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) he's got to figure out who the culprit is. Later, Sonny grills Ava (Maura West) on whether she had anything to do with rubbing out Austin, saying now's the time to tell him.

Meanwhile, Lois (Rena Sofer) snitches on her mom Gloria (Ellen Travolta) being in trouble to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). What has Mama Cerullo gotten herself into? Watch the promo below!