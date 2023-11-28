Jennifer Gareis, Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric is speaking with Donna and Katie in the Forrester main office. He struggles to get out of his chair and Donna helps him as he goes on about how fabulous he wants the gala to be. Eric wants to up Katie’s budget for PR so it’s the biggest and best celebration in fashion history. As he gets more and more excited, he begins to cough. Donna checks on him and Eric says he’s not dead yet. Donna and Katie stand in support as he says he doesn’t want the world to think he’s struggling.

RJ is talking to Brooke and Ridge about Eric. RJ feels badly about the lies they’ve told and hiding his grandfather’s health issues from loved ones. Brooke and Ridge support their son. Ridge says RJ has helped ensure Eric’s memory and contributions will always remain.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke and Ridge Celebrate Their Love Story

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!