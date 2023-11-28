Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric, Ridge and RJ are in the Forrester main office. Ridge tells his father he doesn’t have to do everything on his own when Luna enters. He looks up and tells her they were discussing RJ. Luna indicates he is one of her favorite topics!

RJ shifts back to the original topic and tells Eric he thinks they should give Ridge a seat in the table. They can all collaborate together, especially now that Eric “proved himself” (Slow your roll, junior and remember to whom you’re speaking!) by winning the fashion showdown. Ridge thinks it would be amazing to work together as a family.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Donna and Katie Promise to Help Maintain Eric’s Image

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!