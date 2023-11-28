Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Asks Eric If They Can Work Together

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for November 28, 2023
Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric, Ridge and RJ are in the Forrester main office. Ridge tells his father he doesn’t have to do everything on his own when Luna enters. He looks up and tells her they were discussing RJ. Luna indicates he is one of her favorite topics!

RJ shifts back to the original topic and tells Eric he thinks they should give Ridge a seat in the table. They can all collaborate together, especially now that Eric “proved himself” (Slow your roll, junior and remember to whom you’re speaking!) by winning the fashion showdown. Ridge thinks it would be amazing to work together as a family.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Donna and Katie Promise to Help Maintain Eric’s Image 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1780
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Eric Tells Ridge He’s Thrilled to be Alive

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0501
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge and Eric Agree to Do Battle on The Runway

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1415
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge and Brooke Discuss Eric’s Recovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0931
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Donna Tells Brooke and Ridge About Eric’s Health Crisis

By Joshua BaldwinComment