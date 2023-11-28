Billy Flynn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Stephanie and Chad are chatting about their awkward Thanksgiving dinner. They snark a bit about Everett’s presence before discussing how they’ll have a little alone time as the kids are staying with Doug and Julie. Just then, Everett enters the room after having finished his interview with the “first couple of Salem.” He’s headed over to The Spectator office and requests Stephanie’s presence. He needs her help writing up The Spectator’s official response to Leo’s recent murder charge. Chad thinks the situation is cut and dried, but Everett points out the details which make handling the situation a little more delicate.

Stephanie says she’s not a fan of Leo but has a job to do representing The Spectator. Chad asks if they can delay until the morning, but Stephanie agrees they need to issue a statement for the next day’s issue. With that, they exit, leaving Chad seething.

Xander’s Digs: Xander is eating a gigantic turkey leg (ew…) when Sarah and Victoria arrive to give him the updated birth certificate listing him as the father. She goes on to say she’s told Justin to file for joint custody. Sarah indicates there could be more between them down the line. Xander pushes and she says she’s open to the possibility of them getting back together. With that, she exits and runs into Chad at the door.

Chad tells Xander he bought Gwen’s half of The Spectator and they are now partners. He pushes Xander to fire Everett and says he can make it worth his while. Chad says Xander can keep all the profits as he only bought the paper to get rid of Everett.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Kayla is catching up with Joey when Steve arrives back from Greece. They make him promise they’ll spend next Thanksgiving together as a family. After hanging up, they get all Steve and Kayla, and she asks about what information they gathered about Konstantin.

John and Steve discovered Konstantin lied about Victor’s loan. When he died, they were at odds because Konstantin had not repaid the money. He and John believe they were actually enemies. Kayla thinks Steve should hold off telling Maggie but could maybe tip off a member of her family. On cue, Sarah enters. He fills her in on Konstantin’s lies but Sarah doesn’t really think any of it is a big deal. She says she had her doubts but Konstantin proved himself a hero after saving Victoria from a kidnapper.

Horton Square: Alex and Theresa are discussing their Thanksgiving celebration and how fast Tater Tot is growing up. Theresa switches topics and asks how Alex and Justin are adjusting to their updated relationship status. He says Justin and Bonnie are in Arizona spending the holiday with his brothers. After a little chat, Alex says he wants to go check in on Maggie and Sarah after the trauma of the kidnapping. Theresa says all that matters is the baby was returned and Alex declares Konstantin a hero. Alex asks Theresa to tag along which sends her into a flashback of stealing the baby. In real time, Theresa reluctantly agrees to go with him.

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin and Maggie are chatting about Thanksgiving food when he expresses his gratitude about being included in the celebration. Maggie remembers Victor talking about an ancient Greek festival which somewhat mirrors Thanksgiving. She mentions the kidnapping which leads Konstantin to flashback to working with Theresa to snatch baby Victoria. In real time, Konstantin shifts and apologizes again for his uninvited kiss. Maggie says he’s a good man and one lapse in judgement changes nothing.

Alex and Theresa arrive to see Maggie. They are discussing the kidnapping when Konstantin enters. Alex introduces him to Theresa when Konstantin says they already know each other. She feigns ignorance and he says she provided him directions in Horton Square a few weeks prior. Alex asks how long Konstantin is staying and he indicates through Christmas, but maybe forever. Maggie offers to grab some tea and Alex joins.

The Spectator: Stephanie dictates as Everett types a statement spinning what happened with Leo, Dimitri and Nicole. She digs into the front pocket of his bag to grab a charger and finds a ring box. Everett lies saying it’s a contact case when she opens it and finds an engagement ring. He admits he’s had it since before the accident. Stephanie correctly surmises he was going to propose. She feels badly for bringing it up but Everett says he understands why she moved on with her life. With that, he goes back to typing.

Endings

Stephanie arrives home to find Chad waiting. She updates him on the statement she and Everett crafted, and they dig into the evening’s earlier events. Chad promises to give Everett a chance.

Everett is typing up the statement about Leo when Xander arrives. He tells Everett he has to let him go.

Sarah explains how Konstantin saved Victoria from a kidnapper. Steve is immediately suspicious thinking the entire situation is too convenient. He thinks Konstantin may have been working with an accomplice to set the whole thing up.

Theresa is furious with Konstantin for all of his manipulations. He reminds Theresa she shouldn’t be so self-righteous when she’s been an active participant. Konstantin says he knows she only wants to get her hands on Alex’s money, just as he enters the room.

