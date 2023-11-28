Greg Vaughan, Dan Feuerriegel, Arianne Zucker

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Rafe offers EJ condolences, but he’s only concerned with capturing Dimitri. EJ can’t wait to throw the book at his nephew and his boyfriend. Rafe is more concerned with what EJ is doing with Ava. He reports the evidence backs up Ava’s story about Gil’s attack and shooting him out of self-defense. EJ agrees to drop the charges and wants Rafe back on the case of his dead son.

Outside the Brady Pub: Nicole asks Eric if she can hold his newly adopted baby. He doesn’t think it’s a great idea and Nicole backs off. Eric changes his mind and agrees. Nicole holds the baby and immediately recognizes him as her own. Eric thinks Nicole’s grief is making her see what she wants to see. She flashes back to the baby’s birth at the scene of the accident. Nicole recounts to Eric how Leo put the baby in her arms, and she’ll never forget his face.

EJ walks out and Eric fills him in on the situation. He tells Nicole the baby isn’t their child. She tries to explain why she knows the baby’s face and is certain he is their child. EJ tells Nicole the baby is Eric and Sloan’s, and she needs to give him back. Eric takes back the baby and Nicole apologizes for upsetting him. With that, EJ and Nicole exit. Rafe joins Eric and he explains how Nicole thought his baby was hers.

They go on to say how neither of them can believe Nicole and EJ’s baby is dead and was accidentally cremated.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Dimitri arrives and chastises Sloan for allowing Leo to be charged with murder. Sloan plays dumb and Dimitri reminds her about dropping off the baby a few days prior. He wonders how that baby ended up dead. She explains how the baby was premature and wasn’t doing well. She lies saying she took it to the hospital and he passed away. Dimitri wonders why her apartment is outfitted for a newborn baby.

Sloan explains she and Eric just adopted a baby and Eric is out and about with him. Dimitri finds the entire situation incredibly convenient. He rightfully surmises she took Nicole’s baby for herself. Sloan continues to deny, deny, deny saying babies are born on the same day all the time. Dimitri doesn’t really care what happens with the baby. He’s only concerned with Leo’s murder charges. He goes to call the police and Sloan stops him. She admits everything he said about the baby was true. Sloan goes on to explain how their adoption fell through, because of her reputation, right before Dimitri arrived with Nicole’s child. Dimitri isn’t impacted by Sloan’s sob story and says she has to get the charges against Leo dropped or he’s going to “sing like a canary.”

Shin Boarding House: Ava hands Stefan the keys and wants to figure out who will break into the evidence room. Stefan decides they should flip a coin.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Leo tells Harris he had nothing to do with the death of Nicole’s baby. Harris leaves Leo alone with his thoughts.

Salem PD – Lobby: Jada asks Harris about Ava. He’s worried EJ will try to press charges against her. Just then, he realizes his keys are missing. Jada encourages him to find them quickly and he updates her on Leo. She decides to head in to try to break him down.

Ava stops by to drop off a holiday meal for Harris. He explains how crazed his day has been and how he even lost his keys. Harris gets a call from Rafe and tells Ava that EJ has decided not to charge her in Gil’s death. She embraces Harris and runs off to tell Tripp.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Leo and Jada trade snarky barbs. He thinks EJ has a conflict of interest because Nicole is his wife (good point). Jada says he can avoid the charges by throwing Dimitri under the bus. She suggests he call his boyfriend to meet up allowing the police to arrest him. Jada goes on to say she has no desire to see Leo convicted when Dimitri is clearly the brains of the operation. Leo isn’t convinced but Jada pushes on reminding him that Dimitri left him holding the bag. Just then, she gets a text and exits.

Salem PD – Evidence Room: Stefan arrives and begins to snoop around. Just then, he hears keys rustling and Jada enters. She turns on the lights as Stefan crouches behind the desk.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Nicole return and she’s still freaked out because she was sure Eric’s baby was theirs. EJ thinks she’s been through a huge trauma and her mind was playing tricks on her. She dissolves into tears and EJ takes her into his arms.

Endings

Sloan agrees to get the charges dropped against Leo and they shake on it. He asks Sloan for money and she obliges. Before he walks off, Dimitri reminds Sloan he holds the key to her happiness.

Jada finds the evidence she was looking for and exits without seeing Stefan.

Jada arrives back in the interrogation room and asks Leo what he’s decided. He says he won’t betray the man he loves.

Dimitri arrives back at the roach motel and looks at pictures from Halloween. He vows to help Leo if it’s the last thing he does.

Ava and Stefan meet up outside the Brady Pub. Stefan confirms he grabbed the evidence Clyde wanted and she says she returned Harris’ keys.

Rafe arrives back at the station and says someone found his keys downstairs. Harris is confused but seems to accept the explanation.

Eric arrives home with the baby and explains to Sloan what happened with Nicole. He goes on to explain EJ helped him convince her the baby wasn’t hers.

EJ leaves a distraught Nicole to put on a pot of tea. Nicole gets a determined look on her face indicating she truly believes Sloan and Eric’s baby is hers.

