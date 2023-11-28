Dominic Zamprogna

On today’s General Hospital recap: Portia checks in with Liz to see if she's heard from Austin because he's late for his shift. Finn interrupts to talk to Portia about a treatment proposal. Liz is annoyed Finn has to have supervision now, but Portia says she's following procedure

Liz searches out Finn and gives him meditative breathing exercises to clear his anger and frustration. She says he did nothing wrong but Finn wonders if he missed something that could have saved the patient's life. Liz reassures him that he isn't God, and they can only give the best treatment possible.

Didi Clark, the hospital lawyer interrupts to discuss the case and says they will be doing a full records check and dismisses Liz. Finn tells Didi he has retained his own lawyer, and she agrees it’s a good idea. Didi questions Finn's treatment of Mr. Muldoon. When she asks if Finn noticed signs of cancer at the patient's first visit, he invokes his right to his lawyer.

Molly tells TJ they have an appointment to find a new surrogate. TJ's upset she made a decision without talking to him. Molly says she only made an appointment with the matching specialist. TJ says it's happening too fast, and he's still processing the loss. He's not ready to do it again yet.

Molly runs into Dr. Navarro who offers her condolences over the miscarriage and asks if Molly will try again. Molly says they will need to start from scratch with a new surrogate. Dr Navarro reassures her surrogacy can work and has for many people.

Alexis joins Laura at the PC Grill for lunch while a working Cyrus lurks in the background. They talk about Esme and Alexis sings her praises. Laura mentions Esme wanting to move out and how she'll co- sign the lease. Alexis worries about Spencer handling Ace leaving. Laura agrees but says Trina is helping to center Spencer.

The two discuss Anna shooting Charlotte and Laura is glad Alexis was kind with The Invader article. Cyrus drops a tray of glasses, angering his manager and Alexis and Laura discuss how he got the job. Laura's not sure if Cyrus is reformed but believes in second chances.

Sam takes Scout to see Drew to interview him for a school project. Drew tells Sam a friend who runs a private school can get a spot for Scout. Drew says Westwood is a great step up and thinks Scout would love it, despite Sam's reservations. When Scout and Sam get home, Scout says she doesn't want to go to that school.

Liz checks in with Portia again and offers to go to Austin's to find him. When Liz returns, she tells Portia that Austin had food delivered days ago that was still out on the landing. She asked the super to let her in and said it looked like Austin hadn't been there for days. The two agree to call the police.

Sonny stops by to see Dante to ask about Mason's transfer to Pentonville. Dante wonders why Sonny is curious and he says he doesn't want Mason to get a plea deal. Dante says they want the boss's name, but Sonny says the boss is Cyrus. Sonny explains about Betty, Mason and Austin working with Cyrus. Dante tries to call Austin, but a Pautauk detective answers and tells him Austin has been found dead.

Dante tells Sonny that Austin was killed and asks if he knows anything about it. Sonny says if he had done it, they wouldn't have found the body. Dante says he has to figure out who did it and asks who Sonny suspects. Sonny points the finger at Cyrus.

Dante gets to the station to find Pautauk PD Detective Bristow waiting to share information on Austin's murder.

