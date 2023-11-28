Colleen Zenk, Hayley Erin

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Aunt Jordan, Claire, Cole and the Newman clan are all together in the living room. Victor asks Jordan where Nikki is. Jordan asks what will happen if she doesn’t give up her location. Jordan says if anything happens to her or Claire, he will never find his wife. She continues looking at Victoria saying she knows Claire is actually her daughter. Victoria says she only cares about finding her mother and thinks Claire and Jordan are deranged.

Claire says she wants her sister back, but you can’t always get what you want. Nicholas pipes up asking about an antidote to the poison. Claire says she and Jordan know the location of the antidote, so they’ll need to convince them both to give up the information. Cole asks why anyone should trust them. Jordan says she thinks they probably want to survive this ordeal so they have no choice but to trust them.

