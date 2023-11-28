Margaret Mason

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nikki awakens in a stupor and struggles to find her footing. Her vision is blurry, and she falls back onto the bed. She grabs the pillow but before she can go back to sleep, Nikki finds a picture. She turns it over to reveal Eve Howard and finds herself even more confused.

Cole is downstairs leaving a message for Victoria. He says he followed Nikki’s instructions but doesn’t understand why he’s there or whose house he’s in. After he hangs up, Aunt Jordan appears with a hammer and goes upside his head.

