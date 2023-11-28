Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nikki Finds a Picture of Eve Howard Under Her Pillow

The Young and the Restless Recap for November 27, 2023
Margaret Mason

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nikki awakens in a stupor and struggles to find her footing. Her vision is blurry, and she falls back onto the bed. She grabs the pillow but before she can go back to sleep, Nikki finds a picture. She turns it over to reveal Eve Howard and finds herself even more confused. 

Cole is downstairs leaving a message for Victoria. He says he followed Nikki’s instructions but doesn’t understand why he’s there or whose house he’s in. After he hangs up, Aunt Jordan appears with a hammer and goes upside his head. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

