Detective Briscoe wonders if Dante has a conflict of interest with Austin's case because he shot Mason a few months ago. Dante disagrees as Chase joins them. Briscoe wants their help and tells them Austin was shot about two days before Thanksgiving. Dante says Mason is under guard at the hospital until he's well enough to head to Pentonville, though Briscoe wants confirmation.

Briscoe asks about Austin's connection to the Quartermaines and about how they felt about him. Chase says Austin wasn't close to the family and when Briscoe asks, Dante says Austin and Ava were close.



Yuri promises the Cerullo women he'll handle their problem. Brook Lynn overhears, and Lois explains about the argument with the Russian mob at the bingo parlor. Brook Lynn thinks they need to loop Sonny in, but Yuri again insists he'll deal with it.



Yuri invites Mr. Petrov to the mansion to clear things up with Gloria, who is less than gracious. Mr. Petrov feels he's wasting his time, but Brook Lynn stops him from leaving. Brook Lynn tells him she's a music manager and offers a spot on the tour for his musical nephew.

Petrov agrees to the terms so long as Gloria stays away from the bingo hall. Before she leaves, Gloria asks Brook Lynn and Chase when they're getting married.



Maxie complains to Felicia about financial issues and how she's run up a lot of credit card debt because of the lawsuit. Maxie feels she won't be able to get out of the hole she's in. Maxie says Deception lost money during the lawsuit and will take a while to get back into profit. She says she's in over her head and doesn't know what to do. Felicia offers to write Maxie a check (because apparently Port Charles is still living in 1998 and the Jones women have never heard of e- transfers). Maxie refuses, saying she'll figure out a way to do this on her own without taking money from her parents.



Alexis returns to the PC Grill to find her phone and spots Molly in her meeting with the surrogate matcher. Alexis joins Molly when the matcher leaves and offers her support. Molly says she's looking for a new surrogate and admits TJ doesn't know. Molly says she was devastated too but now feels hopeful. Alexis tells Molly she needs to speak to TJ and make sure it's what they both want.



Finn summons Martin and asks if he can represent him. Martin says it will be a tough case to win and Finn says he might have made things worse. Martin reminds Finn the hospital lawyer is not on his side, and they'll paint the picture Finn is the only one who bears any responsibility.



Finn swears he followed all the correct procedures and had no way to know the patient had cancer. Didi returns with more questions for Finn. Martin refuses and accuses Didi of putting all the blame on Finn. Didi thinks they need to put up a united front against the Muldoons and Martin says both the hospital and Finn need to show they did all they could.



Martin warns Finn when it comes time for the deposition, he needs to answer just the question asked. He says if Finn looks weak during the deposition the hospital lawyer won't hesitate to make a deal with the family and throw Finn under the bus.

Dante heads to the hospital to let Mason know Austin was murdered. Mason asks about suspects and Dante asks who wanted to kill Austin. Dante offers a deal if Mason can give him any ideas on who could have done it. Mason says Ava was involved with Austin and it could have been her.

Sonny tells Ava that Austin is dead and that she needs to tell him if she did it. Ava denies it but Sonny insists he needs to cover her tracks. Ava swears it wasn't her and Sonny says she'll need to convince the police of that. Ava says she saw Austin at the gallery a few days before Thanksgiving but that he was alive when he left. Sonny pushes and Ava admits they fought about Austin's manipulation. Sonny thinks she's going to be the prime suspect



