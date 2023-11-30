Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: RJ and Donna Insist on Helping Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for November 29, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric falters in the Forrester main office and he’s helped to a chair by RJ and Donna. Eric says he only had a “senior moment” but Donna insists on calling the doctor. RJ tries to intervene and calm his grandfather but Eric insists he’s ok. RJ thinks maybe working on the fashion collection isn’t good for his health.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

