TJ tells Portia he's not sure if he's ready to go ahead with a new surrogate. She tells him not to put off doing what will make him happy.

Sam complains to Kristina about Drew wanting to send Scout to the boarding school and how he didn't run it past her first. She believes there is something off with Drew.

Sonny summons Michael to discuss Christmas plans. He wants Michael and family to join him and Nina for Christmas Eve. Dex interrupts and tells Sonny that Pikeman wants to meet. Alone with Nina, Michael accuses her of putting Sonny up to it, but she says Sonny wants to see his grandchildren at Christmas time.

Sonny feels the tension between Nina and Michael when he returns to the table, but she assures him all is fine. Michael promises to speak to Willow about the plans. After he leaves, Sonny apologizes to Nina for Michael's behavior.

Molly runs into Willow and Amelia in the park and joins them. The two discuss babies and Molly asks about Willow's ability to have another. Willow mentions keeping her illness a secret from Michael and how she should never have done that.

Kristina comes across a crying Molly in the park.

James sings Cody's praises when he returns from the horse stables. Cody helps put the desk together and Maxie is grateful. James complains when Cody has to leave, saying he wants a brother. Felicia remembers Cody telling them Mac isn't his father.

Dante questions Ava about Austin's murder but she claims she had nothing to do with it. Ava says she saw Austin at the gallery and her security cameras will show he was alive when he left. Ava admits she left by the back entrance where there are no cameras and Dante points out she can't prove what time she left.

Ava receives a letter that reads "You're welcome" with a polaroid of a dead Austin.

