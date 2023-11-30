Skip to main content

GH's Scarlett Fernandez on Charlotte: "She Complete Believes That Anna is Out to Get Her"

The young talent talks about Charlotte's current troubles
Charlotte, Anna, General Hospital

Scarlett Fernandez, Finola Hughes

General Hospital's Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) may played a role in splitting up her papa Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes). But the troubled tween is insisting she isn't really behind some of the most heinous attacks on Anna. Fernandez spoke about Charlotte's state of mind to Soap Opera Digest.

Is the Cassadine heiress aware that her elders don't think she's necessarily telling the truth? Fernandez dished:

I think that she definitely realizes that the people around her don’t believe her and don’t trust her and I think that really frustrates her because she completely believes that Anna is out to get her. So that [the adults in her life don’t believe her] is hard for her.

SOD noted that Stuart blamed Valentin for Charlotte's shooting. Does Fernandez feel the same? She explained:

I think definitely he has a part [in it] — obviously not James, but Valentin, definitely. All of the people around her have played a part, you know? She’s honestly just been tossed around ever since she was little. And I think that has just played a big part in how she’s feeling and all the emotions built up. I Valentin is definitely a part of it, but I think all the people around her have not been great.

