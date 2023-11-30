The Price is Right at Night Celebrates Holidays With 5 Primetime Eps

The game show returns to primetime to ring in the holiday season

Drew Carey CBS

The Price is Right is celebrating the holiday season in a special way. Its primetime spinoff, The Price is Right at Night, will air five all-new episodes this December, all seasonally themed. The Price is Right at night airs at 8 PM EST on CBS.

On Monday, Dec. 4, work colleagues come together. Coworkers will cheer on one another as they try to win prizes that everyone in the office can enjoy.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, a matchmaker teams up single adults in the audience who have to "Come on down!" While playing for prizes, will these eligible individuals also fall in love?

On Friday, Dec. 8, college students and their parents compete with their parents. They'll try to win great prizes and money for college.

On Monday, Dec. 18, young children and their parents, decked out in holiday gear, compete for Santa's gifts.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the show salutes the military. Active-duty members of the military compete for cash, trips, and cars.

Don't miss out on the daytime episodes, too. During the week of Dec. 18, The Price is Right enlists dog trainer/host Brandon McMillan to help find adoptable dogs homes.

CBS

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Bob Barker's nephew Robert Valandra honors his late uncle. On Friday, Dec. 22, model and animal rescue advocate Amber Lancaster shares adoptable dogs who are in need of homes. Tune in to the show at 11 AM EST.