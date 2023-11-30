Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Warns Jordan to Kill Him or Face His Wrath

The Young and the Restless Recap for November 29, 2023
Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas falls down the stairs after being slashed by Jordan’s knife. Claire watches the scene as Cole and Victoria lie on the sofa. When Victoria sees Nicholas, she jumps up and runs to him.

Jordan stands in the doorway of the bedroom wielding her bloody knife in front of Victor and Nikki. She taunts him about the poison coursing through his veins. Victor asks about the blood and tells her to put the knife down. He tells her to be sure to kill him or he’ll come after her.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jordan and Claire Hold All the Cards

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0835
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Warns Victor Against Betraying His Children

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3033
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Cole and Michael Discuss Facing Victor’s Wrath

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2324
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victor is Exasperated by Jordan’s Escape

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1237
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victor Blames Himself for Nikki’s Traumatic Experience

By Joshua BaldwinComment