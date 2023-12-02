Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna and Katie are talking to Eric in the Forrester main office. They are concerned he’s pushing himself too hard with designing the new collection and this big party he wants to pull off. Eric insists the party is an amazing idea and wants to move forward. He reminds them, yet again, the information about his illness needs to remain within their closed circle.

Carter and Ridge are down the hall discussing what’s going on with Eric. Carter asks for specifics and Ridge explains how his father wants his health issues to remain a secret from everyone, even his own son. That being said, Ridge decides to go against Eric’s wishes and tell Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: RJ and Donna Insist on Helping Eric

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!