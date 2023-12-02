Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1103: Top 5 Himbos

On episode 1033 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down their Top 5 Himbos in Soap Opera.

These characters are hot, but boy are they dumb and we love them for it!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

