Kate Mansi

On today’s General Hospital recap: Brook Lynn is upset her grandmother brought up marriage in front of Chase, but Lois reassures her. Lois apologizes to Chase for her mother but also pushes hard for their union. Brook Lynn worries all the marriage talk will freak out Chase, but he's not upset by it. Chase gets down on one knee and proposes.

Kristina takes Molly to her apartment and is surprised when she says it's her first time there. Molly has the folder of potential new surrogates and says TJ has no idea she's looking for a new one. Molly says TJ isn't ready to start again which frustrates her. She gets upset she won't have a baby of her own. Kristina tells her TJ will come around and when he does, she's willing to carry the baby for them. Molly says she has to talk to TJ to make sure he agrees.

Finn and Liz discuss the lawsuit and how the hospital lawyer will likely throw him under the bus. He worries the jury's sympathies will be with the family and needs to get them to be on his side. Liz tells him he did his best and they'll need to convince the jury of that.

Ava summons Nina and shows her the letter and the photo and tells her Austin is dead. Nina tells her to go to the police but Ava refuses. She says she was being blackmailed because she thought she had killed Nikolas and explains everything. Ava says she thought she could trust Austin but he was working for Cyrus.

Ava says she was furious with Austin the last time she saw him but swears he was alive when she left. She says she can't go to the police with the note because they'll think she hired someone to kill Austin. After Nina leaves, Ava tosses the letter and photo into the fire.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Michael Berates Nina About Christmas

Sonny asks Dex if he ever roughed up Austin and says he can't speak to police unless the lawyer is present. Hume tells Sonny he needs to facilitate another shipment for Pikeman. He has another briefcase of cash and is willing to pay double but Sonny refuses. After Hume leaves, Dex tells Sonny he made a mistake, but Sonny says he doesn't want to be involved with Pikeman anymore.

Nina heads to Sonny's and chastises him for not telling her anything about Austin and Cyrus possibly coming after him.

An unknown gentleman (Pikeman perhaps?) comes into Kelly's and is impressed by Carly and her food. Carly spots a vagrant outside Kelly's and tries to convince him to come inside where it's warm. He refuses so she gets him a warm meal anyway which impresses the unknown man.

Hume shows up and tells the man Sonny refuses to work with them anymore. (So, Pikeman it is)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!