Conner Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance and Sharon are chatting at Crimson Lights about his next career move. Chance says he’s going to leave law enforcement for good. Sharon knows how much he loves his job but isn’t too terribly upset he’ll be removing himself from so much constant danger. They both note how thrilled and relieved Nina will be. Chance is focused on those closest to him and how his decision will bring them peace of mind. Getting shot, once again, made him understand it was time for a change.

Next Week

Jill asks Billy if he’ll come to work for her at Chancellor-Winters.

Cole tells Victor and Victoria he truly believes Claire thinks they are her parents.

Nikki struggles to remain sober.

