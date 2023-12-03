The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 4-8, 2023

Jennifer Gareis

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is beside herself when Eric’s (John McCook) health takes a turn for the worse.

Thorne (Winsor Harmon) returns to the fold.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) face off.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) is concerned about Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) medical research.

Donna learns the truth about the fashion showdown.

The Logan sisters worry about Eric’s state of mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Eric Plans a Gala to Celebrate His Fashion Legacy

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Thorne learn the truth about Eric.

Eric ignores his illness and insists on hosting the party.

Family and friends gather for Eric’s celebration.

Eric addresses his guests.

