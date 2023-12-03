Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 4-8, 2023

Arianne Zucker

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

The holiday season is upon us which means the residents of Salem will experience love, romance and, of course, DNA tests. Let’s get into it.

Love and Romance: Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) decorate a very Charlie Brown looking tree and then hit the sheets. Down the way, Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) enjoy a romantic dance while Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) get all sexy cute in the middle of Horton Square.

Relationship Drama: It appears Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has taken a stand with Chad (Billy Flynn) as she returns to Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) with suitcases in hand. Meanwhile, we get a flash of the engagement photo with Jada and Everett (Blake Berris).

DNA Test: Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is stunned to learn Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have tested “her baby’s” DNA to see if he is actually Nicole’s. Dimitri (Peter Porte) tells Leo that Nicole’s baby is still alive (was that Jackie Cox talking to Dimitri?). The DNA results are in and Nicole is smugly certain they will reveal Eric and Sloan’s adopted baby to be hers.

